Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis

Sebastian Vettel has admitted to questioning his own Formula One career amid concerns over climate change.

The four-time world champion spoke on BBC’s Question Time and said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1.

“I am not a saint but I am very concerned about the future. It is something I ask myself [whether I should be racing] and travelling the world,” Vettel said, drawing applause from the audience.

