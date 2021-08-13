The Siberian wildfire is larger than all other current wildfires combined.

Massive blazes tearing across Siberia are larger than all of the fires raging this summer around the world combined.

Scientists have linked the global widespread fires, extreme heatwaves and record droughts to climate change.

In Yakutia, 3,000 miles east of Moscow, fires have been burning since late spring and local authorities estimate they now cover around 3.7 million acres.

Local authorities say they have only a fraction of the manpower and equipment necessary to combat the spreading inferno.

A state of emergency has been declared.