Dramatic footage shows two motorists having a miracle escape when a massive falling tree crushed their cars during the recent storms battering Britain.

The huge 30ft (9m) sycamore crashed down onto a queue of waiting traffic in high winds on Sunday morning in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, Lincs.

Heavy branches smashed through the windscreen of a Range Rover and the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa - narrowly missing both drivers by inches.

The heart-stopping moment was captured by Liz Cousens on her dash-cam camera while she was going for brunch with her family.

