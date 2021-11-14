Thick fog descended over the Mersey this morning, limiting visibility.

Footage filmed in Liverpool captures a thick blanket of fog completely covering the Wirral.

As the camera pans, the water surrounding the land disappears out of sight while the low lying cloud fills the air.

A buoy cuts through the thick white blanket as the cloudy blue sky and land merge into one.

"The Wirral has vanished," The Wicked Vintage Shop wrote on Twitter.

Other clips capture the fog shrouding tall buildings in the city.

