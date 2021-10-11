Wildlife officers in Colorado have finally removed a tire that was stuck around an elk’s neck for over two years.

Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch had to cut off the bull elk’s antlers in order to remove the object after tranquilising the animal.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” Murdoch said.

He added that the officers were surprised with the “good” condition of the elk’s neck afterward.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.