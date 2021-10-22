Amazing footage shows the moment a tornado swept through Brisbane as the city was hit with thunderstorms.

Several social media users shared footage of the worrying weather with the severe conditions prompting flight delays at Brisbane airport.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a weather warning, tweeting: “We can now confirm a tornado occurred during a supercell thunderstorm near the Brisbane Airport. Video evidence shows the tornado touching down briefly. The storm is moving slowly and damaging winds, heavy rainfall or large hailstones are likely.”

