Field fire scorches ground close to war memorial in Kent amid UK heatwave

A field fire in Kent scorched land close to a war memorial near the village of Lenham amid the UK heatwave.

Footage from the aftermath of the blaze shows much of the ground charred, threatening a large cross that stands in the centre of the field.

A second field fire in Kent on Saturday (16 July) burned through five hectares of standing corn - the size of nine football pitches - close to Gravesend.

Temperatures in parts of the UK are expected to reach around 40C in the coming days as the heatwave continues.

