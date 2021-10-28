A CGI dinosaur has appeared in front of the United Nations, in a campaign video by the the organisation’s development programme. In the clip - produced as part of the ‘Don’t Choose Extinction’ project - the dinosaur can be seen bursting into the room before stomping up to the General Assembly lectern. “Listen up, people, I know a thing or two about extinction, and let me tell you ... going extinct is a bad thing,” it said. The launch of the video comes ahead of the Cop26 conference on climate change in Glasgow next month.