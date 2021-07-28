A thick ‘wall of dust’ engulfed parts of Arizona on Tuesday (27 July) as the monsoon season in the US state made such weather phenomenon more likely.

The wall of dust was so dense that it blanketed cars and made driving dangerous – with the Arizona Department of Transportation telling drivers to pull over if they felt the dust storm was becoming too thick.

There were isolated thunderstorms over the central part of Arizona, with wind gusts up to 50mph felt in Chandler, Queen Creek and Mesa.