Experiment shows why heavy rain after a drought could lead to flooding

A researcher at the University of Reading has used an experiment to demonstrate why having heavy rain after a period of drought isn’t necessarily a positive thing.

Using three cups of water placed upside-down on different areas of grass, ranging from damp to very dry, Dr Robert Thompson shows how having lots of rainfall after a dry period could lead to flooding.

“Parched soil struggles to soak in water... shows clearly why heavy rain after a drought might lead to flash flooding,” Dr Thompson said.

Sign up to our newsletters.