“Out of control” wildfires have broken out in Greece, resulting in 74 firefighters being deployed to the ground in a bid to contain it.

The fires, which sent smoke reaching into the sky above Athens, broke out near Stamata and Rodopoli in eastern Attica on July 27.

Firefighters said strong winds blowing at 38km per hour made their job distinguishing it a lot more difficult.

Flames tore through a pine forest and destroyed homes before firefighters brought it under control.

While forest fires are a common occurrence in Greece during the summer months there are concerns that climate change is worsening the situation.