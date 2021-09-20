Video footage shows an enraged driver clashing with Insulate Britain protesters as demonstrations continue on Monday (September 20th).

The demonstration started at 8am on Monday during the morning rush hour, with some glueing their hands to the road as police arrested 57 people across three locations in Hertfordshire and Kent.

The angry driver told the activists:“You’re causing more pollution with all these cars sitting here just doing f*** all. You’re making people hate you. Go and protest London, go down to Downing Street.”