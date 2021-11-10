Little Amal, a 3.5-meter tall puppet representing a Syrian refugee girl, opened Gender day at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Activists stood alongside Little Amal in holding up a banner reading “1.8 million people say: save our climate our future now”.

Samoan activist Brianna Fruean described the puppet as “a beautiful representation of all the little girls that couldn’t make it” to the event.

The event was designed to showcase some of the best examples of gender equality in climate action, highlighting the disproportionate impact of climate change on women.

