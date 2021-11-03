Rishi Sunak was confronted by young climate activists as he made his way to a photo call at Cop26.

Footage shared on social media by Fatima-Zahra Ibrahim, the co-founder and co-director of Green New Deal Rising, shows the chancellor being asked why he is “giving tax breaks to fossil fuel companies”.

After being repeatedly questioned, Mr Sunak answers: “we’re not, we’ve stopped with the...” before his speech becomes incomprehensible and he walks off in silence.

Ms Ibrahim claims he then “banned us - the only young people in the room - from his talk”.

