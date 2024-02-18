Andrew Scott ‘extraordinary’ despite Baftas snub, says co-star Claire Foy

Andrew Scott delivered an "extraordinary" performance in All Of Us Strangers, his co-star Claire Foy said from the 2024 Baftas red carpet on Sunday (18 February).

The Irish actor, 47, stars as screenwriter Adam, who develops a relationship with Harry, a neighbour played by Paul Mescal.

Despite receiving praise for his performance, Scott missed out on a leading actor nomination.

"I think everybody knows how extraordinary is and what an incredible actor he is... I just plan on telling him that every day for the rest of his life," Foy said.