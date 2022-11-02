Adele reveals the ‘correct’ pronunciation of her name

Adele has revealed the correct pronunciation of her name during a recent Q&A event in Los Angeles.

During the session, called “Happy Hour with Adele,” the singer was delighted when a fan said her name “perfectly” in her video submission.

“Where’s she from, Enfield or something? I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly,” Adele said, before repeating the correct pronunciation.

The fan said her name in what sounds like a north-London accent, saying the name “uh-dell” rather than “ah-dell.”

