Antiques Roadshow expert drinks urine mixed with human hair in bizarre scenes

Bizarre footage shows the moment an Antiques Roadshow expert drank urine mixed with human hair.

Andy McConnell was presented with the bottle which was dated back to the 1800s and was intrigued to taste it, saying “I think it’s port - port or red wine or it’s full of rusty old nails and that’s rust.”

Host Fiona Bruce then revealed that the bottle was filled with human urine with human hair and was a way of warding off witches from your house.

