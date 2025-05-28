HBO’s Harry Potter series has announced its cast, featuring Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The 11-year-old, alongside Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley) were among 30,000 children to audition for the lead roles in the TV adaptation of JK Rowling’s wizarding school series.

Arabella’s formidable background includes her West End role in the hit musical Matilda, based on the Roald Dahl book.

Resurfaced footage from the BBC’s The One Show shows Arabella performing “When I Grow Up.”