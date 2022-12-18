Austin Butler gets emotional dedicating SNL show to his late mother

Austin Butler, left SNL viewers in ‘tears’ this weekend (17 December)as he hosted the show for the first time - and dedicated it to his late mother.

“We watched every week,” the Elvis actor told the audience.

“Being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell and it’s the core of what started me in acting.”

“My mom is no longer with us but I’ve been thinking a lot about her this week just imagining how proud she’d be.”

