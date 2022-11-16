Chris Hemsworth revealed how the Avengers actors roasted Chris Evans for his “Sexiest Man Alive” People magazine cover.

“It’s the passing of the touch,” Hemsworth said, a nod to his previous claim to the title during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“We have an Avengers text chain and it very quickly was like, ‘what are you doing with your hands back there,’ [Downey Jr] said he was being arrested.”

In this clip he also shares what other Marvel stars had to say about their friend’s posing.

