Hannah Waddingham stuns Baftas 2024 audience by singing In Memory Of tribute

Hannah Waddingham stunned the 2024 Baftas audience by singing the ceremony's In Memory Of tribute honouring those in the film, games, and TV industries who have passed away over the last year.

The Ted Lasso star, 49, took to the stage on Sunday (18 February), singing "Time After Time".

Waddingham sang the Cyndi Lauper hit as the names of stars who had passed away appeared on a screen including: Tina Turner, Glenda Jackson, Julian Sands, Jane Birkin, and Michael Gambon.