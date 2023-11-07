Paul Hollywood told Great British Bake Off contestants they “let themselves down” after a disastrous technical challenge.

The bakers were instructed to make six individual orange and ginger treacle puddings on this week’s episode (7 November), with Hollywood explaining to other judges that it was “critical” to get the bake right.

However, it seemed no one told the contestants.

Noel Fielding described the challenge as a “car crash” while Hollywood shared his thoughts after the disastrous effort.

“You’ve let Prue down, you’ve let me down, you’ve let yourselves down,” he said, laughing.