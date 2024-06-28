The One Show halted as Stacey Dooley rushed off set during live chat

Stacey Dooley was rushed off set during a live chat on Thursday’s episode of The One Show (27 June).

The documentary-maker, 37, had to leave BBC Broadcasting House shortly after 7:15pm to head to her West End performance of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

As she was speaking to hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Jones about her new role in the show as Jenny, as well as her new podcast Famously…On Trial, she was handed a motorbike helmet by a member of the crew.

“We can’t actually keep you long. In fact I’m being told right now you’re on stage in about 40 minutes and you’ve got a motorbike taking you there,” Kemp said.

“How showbiz Roman,” Dooley laughed, before making her hasty exit.