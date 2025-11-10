Harry Aikines-Aryeetey fought back tears as he reflected on his Strictly Come Dancing journey following his elimination.

Speaking to It Takes Two on Monday (10 November), the Olympian and Gladiators star known as Nitro, 37, gave an emotional thank-you message to the crew working on the BBC show.

"It's the people behind it that keep you uplifted, keep you smiling, that make you wanna be that great individual," he said in a heartfelt tribute.

Aikines-Aryeetey has left the competition with professional partner Karen Hauer after losing Sunday night’s dance-off against Drag Race UK runner-up La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec.