The Traitors: Jonny opens up feeling ‘weak’ after army career

The Traitors contestant Jonny opened up on feeling "weak" after he had his leg amputated following a tour of Afghanistan in 2014.

The 31-year-old from Bedfordshire has previously spoken about how he lost his leg when an explosive launched his military vehicle into the air.

On Thursday's (11 January) episode, Jonny candidly revealed that he felt "invincible" when he first joined the army.

"I felt i could take on the world. To suddenly be disabled, I felt very very weak," he added.