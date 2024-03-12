Dolly Parton has revealed Beyonce recorded a cover of one of her most iconic songs - which may appear on her new album.

Renaissance Act II is set to drop on 29 March and features two successful country tracks that have already been released, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”.

Now, Parton has teased that a cover of her 1974 smash hit “Jolene” could also feature on Beyonce’s new album.

“I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” she said.

“‘I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”