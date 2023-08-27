This is the moment Beyoncé’s microphone appears to cut out during her live show of the Renaissance tour in Arizona.

The sound cuts out during her track Alien Superstar. Footage from the show on Friday 25 August, captures the crowd going wild for the song and Beyoncé’s performance, until, suddenly, there’s silence.

As Beyoncé carries on singing and dancing, the sound doesn’t return. Fans can be heard chanting “we can’t hear you” before the singer leaves the stage.

Thankfully the sound issue was fixed and Beyoncé returned to finish her set.