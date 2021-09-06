Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions gets new trailer alongside launch

The launch trailer for Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions has launched, alongside the release of the game.

Developer Survios offered players one final look at the Rocky-inspired fighting game, highlighting the arcade-style gameplay and its impressive lineup of characters.

First announced last year by MGM, Big Rumble Boxing features 20 fighters from the Rocky franchise of movies, including the recent Creed films.

This includes the likes of Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, Adonis Creed, Clubber Lang, and Ivan Drago.

The game launched on September 3rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.