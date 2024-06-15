Billie Eilish secretly ‘scales O2 arena’ to celebrate chart success

Billie Eilish has apparently celebrated her chart success in a more unique way - by scaling the O2 Arena with her team.

Her new album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ reached number one in the UK, and during a fleeting 72-hour trip, her and six colleagues apparently donned high-vis jackets as part of the ‘Up At The O2’ experience in London.

The tourist attraction allows visitors to climb the 50m roof, and take in views over the city, including Canary Wharf and the Docklands.