Why you should go back to school this Christmas with BBC Three’s Boarders
The Independent's Jacob Stolworthy takes you through his 12 days of Christmas picks for the best TV and film of 2024.
For day three, Jacob is picking BBC Three comedy Boarders. The series follows a group of young inner-city Blackstudents who are transferred to a prestige private school. Christmas presents the perfect time to rattle through season one, with a second already commissioned.
Get all of your festive TV guide with Binge Watch on Independent TV - available on desktop, mobile and connected TVs.
