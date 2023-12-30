Bob Mortimer opens up on ‘worst health year ever’

Comedian Bob Mortimer has opened up about his recent health struggles stating 2023 has been one of his worst years.

The Gone Fishing star has also revealed that he has a “terrible feeling” that he will never be able to run again due to losing muscle mass.

During a Hogmanay edition of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on Friday (29 December), the 64-year-old opened up about his struggles to Paul Whitehouse.

Sitting on a riverbank, the comedian said: “It’s been a very, very, very unhealthy year for me Paul with my shingles.”

In reply, The Fast Show actor said: “I’m really sorry about that mate.”