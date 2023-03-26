Boston Marathon have found themselves at the heart of criticism for ‘spotlighting’ a mother practicing for the race just nine days after giving birth.

Jessica Weber was filmed running ‘a mile and back’ in the park with her pram, despite the Boston Athletic Association announcing those who are pregnant or postpartum could defer their place for the race - which takes place in April.

“It’s this woman’s choice how she treats her baby and her body, but the BAA promoting it is absolutely outrageous”, one user commented on the Instagram post.

