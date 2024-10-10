Brett Goldstein: Stepping away from Roy Kent into new ‘vulnerable’ role

Brett Goldstein is famous for his comedy - particularly Ted Lasso - but displays a fresh level of vulnerability in his new film All Of You.

The near-futuristic romance, starring Goldstein as Simon and Imogen Poots as Laura, follows two best friends over 12 years as they discover if they are soulmates with a scientific test.

Goldstein, who co-wrote the film with director, noted that he always tries to make films with all his heart - but really "put it all out there" with this project.

"You know, Roy Kent isn't very vulnerable, at least on the outside," he told The Independent at London Film Festival on Thursday (10 October.)

"That's a big difference is being — I hate to say it — brave enough or not embarrassed enough to really lay it all out there."