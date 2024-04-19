Brian Cox blasts Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘terrible’ performance in Napoleon

Brian Cox has described Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Napoleon Bonaparte as “truly terrible”.

The Succession star didn't hold back when he gave his verdict on Phoenix's performance as the French emperor and military commander in the 2023 historical epic.

According to the Metro, Cox said Phoenix’s performance was “terrible” when he recently gave a talk entitled Brian Cox: History on Stage and Screen at the HistFest history festival in London.

Cox repordly said: “A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's totally his fault and I don't think Ridley Scott helps him…”