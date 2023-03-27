Brooke Shields breaks down in tears in the first trailer for her two-part documentary, Pretty Baby.

The child model, who gained critical acclaim aged just 12, admits that she’s “amazed” she survived her stardom.

Shields, now 57, also says she was “struggling to find my own voice” before eventually finding her confidence in life.

Ahead of the documentary, Shields has also opened up about her close friendship with the late Michael Jackson and addressed his claims in 1993 that they were dating.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will be released on Hulu on 3 April.

