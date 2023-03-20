Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, has opened up about the “grief and sadness” she feels over her husband’s dementia.

“I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today, on his birthday,” she said, sharing an emotional video.

Willis went on to say that creating an Instagram reel for his 68th birthday felt like “a knife in my heart” but that she wanted to share it for her husband’s fans.

