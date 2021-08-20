The latest game in the Call of Duty franchise has been announced, with Call of Duty: Vanguard set to be released in November. Announcing the news on their official website, developers said the game will offer “WWII combat like never before”.

“Witness the origins of Special Forces as you play a pivotal role and change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war,” it reads. The game also promises a “franchise-first” zombies mode, along with a new map for its online, battle royale offering Warzone.