Undercover reporter confronts men who sent her unsolicited d*** pics

An undercover reporter called up men who sent her unsolicited pictures of their genitals to confront them about it.

Ellie Flynn filmed the calls as part of her Dispatches piece for Channel 4 highlighting sexual harassment.

She asked every man why they sent her the pictures, with it being “casual fun” and a “gift” being among the answers she got.

“Oh my god these man are delusional,” she says as she becomes increasingly fed up with the exchanges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.