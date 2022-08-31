Grand Designs returns for 23rd season on Channel 4

Kevin McCloud returns to Channel 4 at 9pm this evening (31 August) for the 23rd season ofGrand Designs.

The series, which has been running since 1999, follows McCloud as he helps homeowners with their unique and unusual builds, seeing projects through from blueprints to completion.

Each episode of the new season will be an hour long, and will air every Wednesday at the same time, 9pm.

All episodes of the show will then become available to view on All4.

