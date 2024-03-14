Specs Gonzalez claims he ‘buried wrong body’ at father’s funeral

Specs Gonzalez believes he buried the wrong body at his father’s funeral.

“I buried my dad at the end of last year boys,” he told Chunkz and Yung Filly on their podcast, The Chunkz & Filly Show.

“My auntie caught him on the train two days ago.”

After a period of stunned silence, Specs went on to explain that he hadn’t seen his father since he was five, and “pretended” that he knew the body he identified was related to him.

“I deep down believe I buried someone else,” he added, suggesting he “didn’t have time” to do any tests to clarify if he was related to the body.