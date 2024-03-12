Watch: Cillian Murphy’s primary school reacts to Oscar win

Watch the adorable reaction of pupils from Cillian Murphy’s primary school in Ireland to his Oscar win.

Students of St Anthony’s Boys School in Ballinlough could barely conceal their excitement while wishing the Oppenheimer star from Cork a hearty congratulations.

Cillian Murphy became the first Irish-born actor to win a ‘Best Actor’ Oscar on 10 March 2024.

The 47-year-old, also renowned for his portrayal of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders paid special homage to his upbringing during his acceptance speech, stating “I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.”