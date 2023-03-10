Five wildest moments from Cole Sprouse’s Call Her Daddy interview

Cole Sprouse has caused quite a stir on social media with a number of controversial remarks he made on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Sitting down with Alex Cooper this week, the actor opened up and discussed how he lost his virginity, his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart and his brother Dylan.

He even took a moment to light up and smoke a cigarette indoors, which capped off his truly bizarre podcast appearance.

