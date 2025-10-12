Cynthia Erivo bursts into song during Strictly Come Dancing appearance

Cynthia Erivo burst into song as she sat between the Strictly Come Dancing judges during the Movie Week episode on Saturday (11 October).

The Oscar-nominated Wicked star, 38, returned to the show for the first time since 2021 to mentor the crop of celebrity contestants.

Erivo did not offer scores after each performance, but gave each couple feedback after they danced.

After Motsi Mabuse sang the word "slow" as she asked Balvinder Sopal to feel the music more during her performance, Erivo shortly followed suit with her own singing of the word to rapturous applause.