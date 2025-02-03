Independent TV
Dancing On Ice's Chris Taylor falls live on air in first dance with new partner
Dancing On Ice contestant Chris Taylor fell during his first live dance with his new partner on Sunday’s (2 February) episode of the ITV show.
The former Love Island star had a day to rehearse with Robin Johnstone following Vanessa Bauer’s exit due to an injury.
Taylor was in the middle of a Pokemon-themed routine when he and Johnstone stumbled.
Reacting to the fall, Taylor said he was “gutted” as he wanted to do the routine justice.
“Vanessa choreographed it,” he explained.
“It’s nothing to do with the situation - I just decked it. But we got up and did the rest."
