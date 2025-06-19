Danny Boyle reveals unusual filming technique used for 28 Years Later

Watch as Danny Boyle discusses why he chose to shoot his latest film 28 Years Later on iPhones at the London premiere on Wednesday (18 June).

The post-apocalyptic horror, directed by Boyle, is a sequel set nearly 30 years after the original 28 Days Later (2002). It stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

Boyle said that the crew decided to use mobile phones as they’re the “update of domestic video cameras”, which the director used to shoot the 2002 film starring Cillian Murphy.

He said not only are phones “lightweight whilst shooting in the countryside”, but they can be given to the actors to record footage themselves.

“It's wonderful to keep challenging technology and with horror movies, especially this kind of apocalyptic movie, it lets you refresh the palette”, he added.