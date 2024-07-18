Watch moment Dave Grohl stops Foo Fighters concert mid-song: ‘This sucks’

This is the moment Dave Grohl was forced to stop the Foo Fighters concert in Queens, New York after a thunderstorm hit the area.

The band was mid-way through performing their song Everlong on Wednesday night (17 July), when Grohl was forced to stop the show.

The band frontman said: “We just got caught. Listen, this f***** sucks, believe me. If I could do something about it, I would. Just hold tight and be safe. If we can come back, we will.”

In a statement later posted on Instagram, the band apologised to fans, but stated: “Safety comes first”.