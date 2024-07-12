Ryan Reynolds makes Deadpool admission at sneak peek event in London

Ryan Reynolds has said wrapping on Deadpool & Wolverine was the most depressed he has ever been walking off a film set as he feels “more free” playing the character than “almost anything else in the world”.

The Hollywood actor, 47, returned to his career-defining role as the foul-mouthed, anti-hero Deadpool for the upcoming collaboration film, which sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as the almost indestructible Wolverine.

It is the third film centred on the Marvel character, following the success of the 2016 original and the sequel in 2018.

“Deadpool is one of those characters who’s very unpredictable,” Reynolds admitted.