Diablo 2: Resurrected, a remake of the classic dungeon-crawling RPG, has finally released and Blizzard has unveiled a series of live-action trailers in celebration.

The trailer is led by Winston Duke, best known for his role in Black Panther and Jordan Peele’s Us, as he seeks forgiveness for his sins.

Earlier, the publisher released a video featuring actor Simu Liu from the latest Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Diablo 2: Resurrected released on September 23 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.