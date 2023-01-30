New documentary details moment Jeremy Clarkson punched Piers Morgan

A new documentary about Jeremy Clarkson recalls how the former Top Gear presenter punched Piers Morgan at the British Press Awards in 2004.

In the Channel 5 programme Jeremy Clarkson: King of Controversy, details are revealed about the attack at the awards ceremony, when Morgan was the editor of The Mirror.

Ken Gibson, former motoring editor at The Sun, explained that the altercation occurred after the newspaper published stories about Clarkson which “which had clearly caused a great deal of anguish” amongst the broadcaster’s family.

