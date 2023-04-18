Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

Yorkshire’s Hannah Wilson and Copenhagen’s Julia Fabrin, better known as Dolores Forever, stopped by the Music Box studio for Independent TV’s latest session. The indie pop duo played their songs “Baby Teeth”, “Rothko” and “When I Say So” - glimpses of what’s to come as they work towards their debut EP.

Dolores Forever will begin their UK tour in May, featuring a host of festival appearances, including The Great Escape, where The Independent will have a stage.

